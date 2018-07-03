Exhibition on Masaryk opens in Israeli parliament

An exhibition entitled “Masaryk in the Holy Land” opens in Israel’s Parliament on Tuesday on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia. The event will be opened by Senate chairman Milan Štěch and several other Czech senators, who are visiting Israel this week.
The exhibition recalls the contribution of the country’s first president, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, and his son, Jan, who later became foreign minister, to the creation of the state of Israel. It will run in the Knesset until the end of this year.
Merkel calls Sudeten German expulsion “immoral”, drawing Czech ire
Czech ice hockey fans cry foul over new national team jersey design, players slowly warm to it
Czechs increasingly satisfied with life but also less tolerant towards minorities
David Short and Czechoslovakia: love begins with the verb
Landscape Festival seeks to reignite neglected areas of Prague