Exhibition marking centenary of Czechoslovakia reopens in Senate

An outdoor photo exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia on the premises of the Senate has reopened to the public after its winter break.

The exhibition in the Valdštejnska gardens shows over 163 large photos documenting various milestones in the country’s development, from Tomas G. Masaryk’s arrival from exile in 1918, through the Nazi occupation, the communist years and the 1989 Velvet Revolution right up to Ester Ledecka’s triumph at the Winter Olympics in 2018.

The exhibition will remain on show in the Senate gardens until May 18 after which it will travel around the country.