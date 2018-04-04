Ex-PSG and Newcastle defender Rozehnal retires from football

Former football international David Rozehnal has announced his retirement, the newspaper Mladá fronta Dnes reported. The central defender, who is 37, said he was leaving the Belgian club Ostende for family reasons. He had been offered a contract by the Czech club Sigma Olomouc, where his career began, but turned it down.
Rozehnal played for such clubs as Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and Lazio. He made 60 appearances for the Czech national side between 2004 and 2009 and scored one goal.
