Ex-political prisoner František Suchý dies at 91

Former political prisoner František Suchý has died at the age of 91. As a teenager Mr. Suchý helped his cremator father keep clandestine records of the names of people executed by the Nazis and the Communists. The pair also hid the ashes of many victims of those regimes.

In later years Mr. Suchý was sentenced to 25 years in a communist jail for aiding a people smuggler working with the US intelligence services. Last year he received a Memory of Nations award recognising his resistance to totalitarianism.