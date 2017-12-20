Ex-Dortmund and Arsenal man Tomáš Rosický retires at 37

The former Czech football captain Tomáš Rosický has retired from the game. Speaking at a news conference in Prague on Wednesday, the playmaker, who is 37, said his body had been telling him for a long time that he could not continue and that he no longer had anything to offer on the pitch.

Rosický played for Sparta Prague, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal in a career that was frequently blighted by injury. He lifted the Bundesliga title with Dortmund and picked up two FA Cup winners medals with Arsenal. He earned 105 international caps, scoring 23 goals for the Czech Republic.