EU’s Brexit negotiator Barnier to meet Czech PM on Thursday

Brussel’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will arrive in Prague on Thursday to discuss the progress of his talks with London with Czech politicians.
Mr Barnier is set to meet with the acting Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, foreign minister Martin Stropnický and industry and trade minister Tomáš Hüner, the Czech representation of the European Commission informed in a press release on Wednesday.
The United Kingdom is expected to leave the European Union within a year. The terms of the separation have not yet been finalised.
