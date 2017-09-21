European platform submits charges against communist leaders to Czech court

The Platform of European Memory and Conscience has said it has lodged criminal cases against the last leading members of the Czechoslovak communist party for crimes with the Brno-based Supreme Court.

The cases are based on the deaths of 28 people of various nationalities on the borders with the then West Germany and Austria before the end of the communist regime in 1989.

Among those targeted in the proceedings are the former communist party general secretary Miloš Jakeš and former interior minister and prime minister Lubomír Strougal.