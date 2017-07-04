A European Parliament building in Strasbourg will be named after the late Czech president, dissident and playwright Václav Havel. The ceremonial opening is set to take place on Wednesday. A bronze bust of the first Czech president will be unveiled at the entrance to the building in the presence of Havel’s wife Dagmar and the head of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani. The event will also be accompanied by an exhibition of photos of Václav Havel taken by Tomki Němec. The main conference room in the building will be furnished with a tapestry by Czech artist Petr Sís.
