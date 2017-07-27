The European Commissioner for migration, home affairs, and citizenship, Dimitris Avramopulos, has challenged the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland to show through their action over their next month that they believe in the principles of the European Union. According to the agency DPA, the Commissioner laid down the challenge during a speech in Athens on Thursday. It follows the Commission’s decision Tuesday giving the three countries a month to comply with commitments to take their part of an agreed share out of immigrants in Greece and Italy. The Commission can take the three central European states to the European Court of Justice, where they could face major fines, if they are found guilty.