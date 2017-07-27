The European Commissioner for migration, home affairs, and citizenship, Dimitris Avramopulos, has challenged the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland to show through their action over their next month that they believe in the principles of the European Union. According to the agency DPA, the Commissioner laid down the challenge during a speech in Athens on Thursday. It follows the Commission’s decision Tuesday giving the three countries a month to comply with commitments to take their part of an agreed share out of immigrants in Greece and Italy. The Commission can take the three central European states to the European Court of Justice, where they could face major fines, if they are found guilty.
Doris Grozdanovičová: the girl with the sheep in Terezín
Czech government sends Brussels explanation of why it has not taken in refugees
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
Czechs say Italy and Greece failed to allow them to carry out full background checks on refugees
Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans