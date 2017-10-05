European Commission to file complaint over free movement directive

The European Commission has decided to file a complaint against the Czech Republic and Luxembourg with the EU Court of Justice.

According to Brussels, the two countries have not fulfilled their obligations regarding the transposition into their national legislation of the European directive facilitating the free movement of workers which was adopted in 2014. The regulation was to enter into force at the latest by May 2016. The Commission has proposed that the Czech Republic pay 33,510 euros per day until it adopts the Directive into law.

According to the Directive, Member States should designate a body to promote equal treatment and provide assistance to mobile workers in the EU. Each country must also guarantee access to effective legal protection in the event of violation of their rights.