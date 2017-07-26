The European Commission has moved proceedings against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland for not fulfilling their duty to take in refugees into a second phase. The commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, Dimitris Avramopulos, announced the news on Wednesday. The European Commission has sent Prague, Warsaw and Budapest an opinion outlining its arguments; the three now have one month to respond. The Czech Republic has argued that inactivity on the part of Italy and Greece, which are on the frontline as regards refugees, has prevented it from carrying out the background checks necessary for accepting migrants under the EU’s quota scheme.