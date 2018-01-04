European Commission lodges court case over asylum seeker quotas

The European Commission has announced that it has lodged a complaint against the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary for their refusal to accept asylum seekers according to an agreement between EU member states.
Frans Timmermans, the European Commission’s first vice-president, had warned that the step would be taken at the start of December but at that stage had still held out the possibility that a solution could be hammered out with the three countries.
Prague has taken 12 asylum seekers with the government saying the agreed quota system does not work. A spokesman for the court said a first hearing into the case would not take place before November or December.
First Czech flat bought for cryptocurrency
Ballroom dancing still part of the Czech lifestyle
The music fanatic in communist Czechoslovakia and the Radio Luxembourg DJ – an unlikely friendship
Prague at Christmas: traditional markets and historic sites but also attractive venues in increasingly hip neighbourhoods
A rural Czech Christmas with an exotic touch