European Commission criticizes amendment to civil service law

The European Commission has criticized a government proposed amendment to the civil service law, Czech Radio reported on Thursday.

Its flagship news station Radiožurnal said the European Commission had sent the Interior Ministry a letter expressing grave concern over some of the amendments proposed.

These concern predominantly conditions which would make it easier to sack civil servants in managerial and regular posts on the grounds of an “adequate” performance assessment or two negative evaluations made within the space of 40 days.

The government previously claimed that the European Commission had no reservations to the proposed changes. The amendment is currently being debated in the lower house.