Europa League: Čech earns clean sheet in Arsenal win over Red Star Belgrade

Jan Velinger
20-10-2017
Arsenal football club goalkeeper Petr Čech made several smart saves and Frenchman Olivier Giroud scored late to give the Gunners a 1:0 win over Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday night. Red Star were reduced to 10 men after Milan Rodic saw red after a second bookable offence.

The win makes it three-for-three for the north London club, leaving Arsenal atop Group H.

 
 
 
 
 
 
