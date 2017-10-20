Europa League: Čech earns clean sheet in Arsenal win over Red Star Belgrade

Arsenal football club goalkeeper Petr Čech made several smart saves and Frenchman Olivier Giroud scored late to give the Gunners a 1:0 win over Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday night. Red Star were reduced to 10 men after Milan Rodic saw red after a second bookable offence.
The win makes it three-for-three for the north London club, leaving Arsenal atop Group H.
