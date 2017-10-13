Euro MP Pavel Telička sees no reason to step down despite departure from ANO

Euro MP Pavel Telička has said he sees no reason to give up his mandate despite his departure from the ANO party. He said that he would continue to meet goals he ran on in 2014. He told journalists on Friday there were no signals from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe that he should do so.

Mr Telička said that originally he had seen eye-to-eye on many issues with ANO party leader Andrej Babiš but made clear their paths had since diverged on issues such as the adoption of the European currency and EU integration.