EU leaders: block needs to speed up decision-making

The EU needs to speed up its decision-making and improve communication in many areas, EU leaders agreed at an informal diner in Tallinn ahead of Friday’s EU summit.

Prime Minister Sobotka said that while none of the leaders present expressed a desire to change the basic treaties of the EU, there was criticism regarding communication and how long it took to reach agreement on issues such as security, migration or salaries across the EU.

It was agreed that the President of the European Council Donald Tusk should address the matter and suggest changes which are to be discussed at October’s EU summit in Brussels, Sobotka said. EU leaders are meeting in Tallinn to discuss Europe's digital future.