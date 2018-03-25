EU Commissioner wants more information about Facebook scandal

EU Commissioner for Justice and Consumer Protection Věra Jourová has asked Facebook to provide more information about the Cambridge Analytica data sharing scandal, particularly, the number of European consumers whose data were misused. The Czech Euro commissioner told the German daily Bild she had expressed grave concern over the situation.

The London-based data analytics firm is reported to have misused data from as many as 50 million users worldwide. Jourová said earlier that the Facebook scandal was not just about data protection breaches, but about a threat to democracy."