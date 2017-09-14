EU commissioner says grants are available to fight dual quality of products around EU

EU member states who feel that they are getting inferior quality food products as compared to the same brands sold elsewhere will be able to request an EU grant for their testing, the EU commissioner for justice, consumers and gender-equality, Věra Jourová, said on Thursday.
Commissioner Jourová made the statement just a day after EC President Jean Claude Junker called for the problem to be addressed in his “state of the union” speech.
The commissioner said the EU had both funds and instruments to deal with the problem and the authorities in the respective states would be advised on how to proceed.
