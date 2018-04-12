EU Brexit negotiator spells out limited trade formula likely for final deal

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has described a free trade agreement with checks and controls as a possible end scenario for a final deal on a visit to Prague.

Barnier said that as Britain did not want to respect the full four EU freedoms or come under the European Court of Justice, then this would imply checks on the movement of people and goods at borders.

Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš said it is satisfied with the development of negotiations so far. He stressed that Britain is an export market for the Czech Republic and it was therefore important for trade relations to be as free as possible.

Barnier said around three-quarters of a final deal have been resolved with the outstanding issues the border between Northern Ireland and the republic and the final body to police the final agreement.