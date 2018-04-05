Ethnic Czechs in Venezuela seeking repatriation

The Senate committee for expats has requested the government to consider the repatriation of some 240 ethnic Czechs from Venezuela where they are suffering from permanent unrest and poverty.

Millions of people in the country are now affected by a shortage of food and medicines. Of the 240 expats who have expressed a desire to return to their old homeland 146 have Czech citizenship.

There are estimated to be around 300 ethnic Czechs living in the country.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the Czech Embassy in Caracas was closed down six years ago and such requests are now dealt with via the Czech consulate in Havana.