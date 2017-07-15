Ethnic Czechs from the western Ukrainian province of Volhynia celebrate 70 years since the return to their homeland. On Saturday, a plaque marking the post-war events in the border areas was unveiled at a train station in Žatec, the final station of the first transport which took place in February 1947. On Sunday, a commemorative ceremony will take place in Český Malín, a village founded by Czech immigrants in 1871 in what is today Ukraine. The village was burnt to the ground by the Nazis during WWII and most of its inhabitants were murdered.