Escaped young puma recaptured near Prague

Ian Willoughby
01-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A young puma that escaped from a zoo park at Zvole near Prague on Monday has been caught. The animal, which is seven months old, was tranquilised and returned to its owner. Nobody was injured, a police spokesperson said after the puma’s recapture on Tuesday morning. The director of the zoo park said the animal’s cage had been tampered with. Police said they were still looking into how it had managed to get out.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 