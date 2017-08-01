A young puma that escaped from a zoo park at Zvole near Prague on Monday has been caught. The animal, which is seven months old, was tranquilised and returned to its owner. Nobody was injured, a police spokesperson said after the puma’s recapture on Tuesday morning. The director of the zoo park said the animal’s cage had been tampered with. Police said they were still looking into how it had managed to get out.
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans
Mushroom app appeals to those in the dark
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
My Prague – Jiří Fajt