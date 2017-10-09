Escaped wolf sighted in Šumava Mountains

Four of the wolves which escaped from a nature reserve in Bavaria are still on the loose, the head of the Šumava National Park told journalists on Monday.

One wolf was run over by a train, another was shot for safety reasons near a holiday resort in Haus zur Wildnis. Another was sighted in the Šumava Mountains over the weekend.

People have been warned that in the event of sighting one of the wolves they should not try to approach them, feed them or take pictures.

An all- out effort is being made to recapture the animals which were bred in captivity and would have a hard time surviving in the wild.