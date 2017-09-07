Environment Ministry launches 2nd round of water tank rebates programme

The State Environmental Fund has launched the second round of its project called Dešťovka, a water tank rebates programme intended to boost a policy of rainwater harvesting and utilization.

The Ministry of Environment on Thursday earmarked 240 million crowns to be used in subsidies for homeowners willing to install rainwater tanks to be used for watering gardens, flushing toilets and other household needs instead of drawing on public supplies. One household can receive up to 105,000 crowns in subsidies. The first round of the programme, which was launched in May, proved to be extremely successful, with people applying for the subsidies amounting to 110 million crowns within the first 28 hours.