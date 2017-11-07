Energy companies post damage from hurricane-force storm at almost 100 million crowns

Energy producers in the Czech Republic have tabulated that damage from hurricane-force winds two Sundays ago, reached almost 100 million crowns. The storm, which began at around 12 AM on October 29, and lasted throughout the night and into the next day, brought down trees and power lines; four people were killed by falling trees in the storm. On the country’s highest peak, Snežka, winds reached the speed of 180 km/h. The head of energy giant ČEZ, Daniel Beneš, said that ČEZ had seen damage worth more than 70 million crowns but said it would have no impact on company results as the firm was insured against natural calamities of this kind.

Energy company E.ON posted damage at around 20 million crowns.