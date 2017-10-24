EMH remains interested in lithium mining in Czech Republic

The CEO of Australian company European Metals Holdings, Keith Coughlan, has said the company wants to negotiate the possibility of extraction of lithium at Cínovka in Teplice in the Ore Mountains with the new government. According to the CEO, EMH is ready to meet the obligations of a memorandum signed by the Social Democrat Minister of Industry Jiří Havlíček and the company at the beginning of October.

The firm has already negotiated with the state enterprise Diamo. It is unclear what tack the next government will take. Lithium mining in the Czech Republic became a heavily politicized issue ahead of the recent election. In the run-up, Andrej Babiš, whose ANO won the election, several times labelled the memorandum as theft.