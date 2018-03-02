EMH pushing ahead with lithium mining project

The Australian-based mining company European Metals Holdings has said it will continue with preparations for lithium mining in the Czech Republic despite the fact that the Czech government does not consider the memorandum on the extraction and processing of lithium, signed last year, legally binding and wants to a Czech state run company to mine and process the deposit.

EMH said it was not the memorandum which guaranteed its rights but the prospecting license for natural resources held by the firm Geomet, which is part of EMH.