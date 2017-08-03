Eleven people were injured in an accident involving three police vehicles and two passenger cars in Prague. The police vans carrying a special unit and riot police used to maintain order during football matches were on their way to Letná stadium ahead of Thursday’s match between Sparta Prague and Crvena Zvezda Belgrade. Of the eleven people injured, ten were reportedly police officers. None of the injuries were reported to be serious. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
