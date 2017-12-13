Elections and prisoner Kájínek among Czech Google’s top searches

Parliamentary elections, ice hockey championships and the presidential pardon of the country’s most notorious prisoner Jiří Kajínek were among the top trending searches on Google in the Czech Republic in 2017, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
Among other topics that also made the top 10 of Google’s annual list of most popular searches in 2017 were the launch of the receipt lottery and Lidl e-shop as well as the popular toy, the fidget spinner.
