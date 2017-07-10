Eight people, including the ‘cooks’ and carriers, have been charged in connection with one of the biggest international drugs cases in recent years, Czech Radio’s news server has reported. The charges are in connection with a gang which for decades is alleged to have supplied the Swedish market with pervitin, or methamphetamine. The breakthrough came after Swedish police, alerted by suspected Czech carriers and the fact that some of the drugs appeared to be produced in the Czech Republic, turned to their Czech colleagues. Further investigation resulted in arrests in Prague, the Liberec region, and in Sweden. The gang’s alleged Czech lab was also uncovered, where police say at least 3.5 tonnes of the drug was produced with a value of around one billion crowns.