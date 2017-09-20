EFSA: Czech ‘rum’ contains carcinogen

Traditional Czech ‘rum’ known as ‘tuzemák’ contains a carcinogenic ingredient, a report by the European Food Safety Authority has suggested. According to their analysis, the aroma in the alcoholic beverage contains carcinogen which can be harmful to consumers’ health.

Agriculture Minister Marián Jurečka said that if the ingredient is banned by Brussels, the Czech Republic will be asking for an exemption so that the use can be continued.

Tuzemák, which is produced from sugar beet spirit, had to be renamed after EU regulations stipulated that only spirits distilled from sugar-cane can be called rum.