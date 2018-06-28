EDUA takes over James Cook Languages’ Czech, Slovak and Polish units

EDUA Group, this country’s largest private educational group, has taken over the branches of James Cook Languages in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland, the companies announced on Thursday.
In the Czech Republic, EDUA group’s brands and affiliates include the language schools Jipka, Tutor, and the Caledonian School. Its continuing education and specialised corporate training units include Top Vision, Digiskills, and BridgeWaterBlu.
