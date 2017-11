Czech economic growth is expected to accelerate to 4.5 percent this year, as compared to 2.5 percent in 2016, according to the Czech Chamber of Commerce. Next year the chamber predicts a slow-down of the GDP to 3.6 percent. This year’s export growth is driven by demand on foreign markets and consumer spending.

In its latest forecast the Czech National Bank also upgraded its growth forecast for this year to 4.5 percent, up from the predicted 3.6 in August.