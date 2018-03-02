Economic growth at 5.2 percent in 4Q

Daniela Lazarová
02-03-2018
Czech economic growth in the fourth quarter accelerated to 5.2 percent year-on-year, up from 5.1 in the previous quarter, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office.

GDP growth in 2017 rose to 4.5 percent. The economic growth was driven largely by consumer demand which rose to 4.3 percent year-on-year.

 
 
 
