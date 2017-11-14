Economic growth accelerates to five percent

Ruth Fraňková
14-11-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Republic’s economic growth accelerated to an annual five percent rate in the third quarter of this year form 4.7 percent in the previous quarter, according to preliminary figures published by the Czech Statistical Office.

It is the fastest growth over the past two years. Compared to the previous quarter, GDP growth contracted from 2.5 to 0.5 percent. Analysts expect an overall annual economic growth by around 4.4 percent.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 