Economic growth accelerates to five percent

The Czech Republic’s economic growth accelerated to an annual five percent rate in the third quarter of this year form 4.7 percent in the previous quarter, according to preliminary figures published by the Czech Statistical Office.
It is the fastest growth over the past two years. Compared to the previous quarter, GDP growth contracted from 2.5 to 0.5 percent. Analysts expect an overall annual economic growth by around 4.4 percent.
