EC tackles dual food quality problem

Ruth Fraňková
11-04-2018
The European Commission on Wednesday announced a new directive which tackles the problem of dual quality in numerous international brand foods and other products across different EU countries.

The quality of ingredients in some brand name products was for years inferior in some countries of the former communist bloc. Prague and other newer EU members have long pressed for legislation threatening companies continuing the practice with stiff fines.

 
 
 
 
 
 
