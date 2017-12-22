EC evaluates OLAF’s report on the Stork’s Nest case

The European Commission is assessing the report of the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) concerning the case of an alleged EU sibsidy fraud in the Stork’s Nest farm and hotel complex, owned by Prime Minister and ANO leader Andrej Babiš.

Babiš is suspected of having orchestrated a plan for his farm to acquire a 50 million crown EU subsidy which should technically have been out of his reach. The spokeswoman of the European Commission told the Czech News Agency on Friday that the Czech authorities have removed the Stork’s Nest farm and hotel complex from the list of projects co-financed by EU subsidies. Police have requested the lower house of Parliament to strip Babiš and his deputy Jaroslav Faltýnek of their parliamentary immunity opening the way for criminal prosecution.

The two politicians were earlier charged with EU subsidy fraud but their prosecution was halted when their regained their immunity in October’s general elections.