Ďuričko freed after serving two-thirds of sentence The regional court in Karviné has freed Bohumir Ďuričko, a former businessman serving 12.5 years in prison for the murder of Václav Kočka, jr in 2008, based on the recommendation of the state prosecutor. Mr Ďuřicko and his lawyer filed the request having served two-thirds of his sentence.

The prosecutor backed the proposal providing Mr Ďuričko would abstain from alcohol and other factors. Ďuričko will remain on probation for a period of seven years.

In 2008, the businessman shot and killed Václav Kočka, jr at a Prague bar following a personal argument, hours after the venue had hosted a book-signing by then-Social Democrat leader Jiří Paroubek. The deceased’s father was in court on Monday; he expressed regret, he said, that the "justice system had decided as it had".