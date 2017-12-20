Duka: Enhanced position of Freedom and Direct Democracy and Communists threat to democracy

The enhanced position of Freedom and Direct Democracy and the Communists, with whom the ANO government are cooperating in the Chamber of Deputies, represents a threat to freedom and democracy in the Czech Republic, says the head of the Czech Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Dominik Duka.

Explaining his comments, the primate referred to some nominees to head lower house committees, including the Communists’ Zdeněk Ondráček, who while a member of a police riot squad took part in violent clampdowns on protestors prior to the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

In an interview for Czech Television, Cardinal Duka also said that the opposition parties were behaving like the democratic groupings in Czechoslovakia in 1948, when the Communist Party took power.