A drunk flight attendant delayed a scheduled Travel Service flight from Corfu island to Brno by five hours on Monday night, Czech Television reported. According to passengers the flight attendant had problems announcing where the flight was bound and them locked himself into the flight cabin with the crew for twenty minutes. We were just sitting there, not knowing what was going on, one of the passengers told Czech TV. A spokesperson for Travel Service later apologized for the incident, saying the flight attendant had been sacked and the company was pressing charges.