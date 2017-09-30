Drunk Czech policeman sentenced after car damage spree

Former Czech policeman Karel Kadlec received a conditional sentence of 20 months in prison suspended for four years from a Prague court for driving into and damaging 24 cars in a spree of damage in a Prague suburb when he was under the influence.

He will also have to meet 1.3 million crowns of damages connected to the case. The damage took place in April 2016 when the former policemen ploughed into a series of cars parked on a Prague street leaving a trail of damage.

He was found to have over the limit of alcohol in his blood. Kadlec later maintained that he could not remember anything about the incident.