Drug trafficking from Czech Republic to Germany increasing problem

Smuggling of the illegal drug crystal methamphetamine from the Czech Republic to Germany remains a huge problem, according to the daily Freie Presse. In an end-of-year assessment of the situation the daily notes that Czech-German cooperation in clamping down on drug producers and peddlers has not brought significant results and demand for the drug made in illegal labs around the Czech Republic is growing both in Saxony and Bavaria.

According to the Czech ambassador to Germany, Tomáš Podivínský, illegal home labs in the Czech Republic produce around ten tons of the drug annually and large quantities are smuggled across the border, where demand still outstrips the offer on the black market. According to the head of the Czech National Ant-Drug Coordination Centre Jakub Frydrych only a fraction of the illegally produced drug ends up in the hands of the police.

In 2016 Czech police confiscated 91 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and cracked down on 261 illegal labs. German police confiscated over 14 kilograms of the drug.