Drahoš to launch Together for Czechia group

Failed presidential candidate Jiří Drahoš is to form a new association named Together for Czechia, iDnes.cz reported on Tuesday. Mr. Drahoš told the news site that it would be an open and apolitical group. He had already announced plans to stand in the Prague 4 constituency in Senate elections in October.

Mr. Drahoš said Czechs wanted to have more engagement in politics than voting “once every five years”. He said Together for Czechia aimed to show there was more to the state than strange Mafiosi.

The former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences, who had no previous political experience, was beaten in a run-off by incumbent Miloš Zeman in presidential elections in January.