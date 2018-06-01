Draft budget for 2019 projects 50 billion crown deficit

In its first draft of the 2019 state budget the Finance Ministry envisages a deficit of 50 billion crowns, the ctk news agency reported Friday.

The budgetary priorities are increased pensions, higher wages for teachers and higher investments. Deficits of roughly that amount are expected until the year 2021.

All ministries have been promised more funds for next year, with the biggest increase being to the budget of the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.

Opposition parties have criticized the size of the deficit at a time of economic growth.