Dozens sign open letter in support of Pope Francis

Dozens of people have signed an open letter in support of Pope Francis, initiated by Catholic priest and a renowned Czech theologian Tomáš Halík.
The letter comes in reaction to the criticism from a group of conservative Roman Catholics, who accused Pope Francis of spreading ‘heresy’ by signalling his openness to letting divorced and remarried Catholics receive the Holy Communion.
The signatories, among them renowned theologians, bishops and public figures from 13 countries, express their gratitude to the Pope for taking a courageous and responsible approach to his service.
