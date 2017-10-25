Domingo views original Don Giovanni score in Prague

The opera singer Placido Domingo viewed the original 1787 score of Mozart’s Don Giovanni in Prague on Wednesday. The Spaniard is set to conduct the opera at the city’s Estates Theatre – where it was first performed – on November 27 and 29.

Domingo told reporters that holding the score that Mozart had had in his own hands was an amazing moment. The document, which is on loan from the Prague Conservatory, will be on display at the Estates Theatre untl Sunday.