Doctors groups want Ukrainian medics to undergo tests

Czech doctors groups say conditions are too lax for medics from Ukraine coming to the Czech Republic under a government programme to bring in qualified workers from abroad, Czech Television reported on Sunday. They are calling for the thorough examination of the Ukrainians’ certificates and for the imported doctors to undergo local tests.

The Czech Ministry of Health agrees that the Ukrainian doctors’ qualifications should be examined more closely, Czech Television said. However, the ministry has no plans to change the system of examinations or to do away with the scheme, as the Czech doctors groups have demanded.