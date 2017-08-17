Doctors: Czech president in good health

The health of Czech president Miloš Zeman is very good, according to a detailed examination carried out by a team of doctors at Prague’s Na Homolce hospital. The news was announced by the president’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček and doctor Martin Holcát at a press conference on Thursday. According to the health screening, the Czech head of state suffers from polyfunctional neuropathy, which makes it difficult for him to walk. Zeman says he wants to stand for re-election as president in a vote which should culminate at the start of 2018.