Djokovic parts company with Czech coach Radek Štěpánek

Former world tennis number one, Serbian Novak Djokovic, has announced his has split with Czech coach Radek Štěpánek.

Djokovic said the decision was taken after the Miami tournament, where the Serb was knocked out in the second round. Djokovic said that his private relationship with Štěpánek was still great and that he had enjoyed working with him.

Djokovic has been trying to recover his form following a long running elbow injury. Štěpánek joined Djokovic’s team at the end of November last year.