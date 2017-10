The district court in Pelhřimov on Wednesday heard testimony from expert witnesses and defendant Petr Weiss, charged with causing the deaths of two people and seriously injuring a third person in a car crash in 2016.

The prosecution is seeking almost 20 million crowns in damages on the behalf of the bereaved.

The defendant told the court he had no recollection of the accident; if found guilty, the well-known sexologist and public figure could face up to six years behind bars.